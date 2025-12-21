flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1852 A (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC16,166,664

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1852
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Average price (PROOF):8300 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (798)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 34000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Thesaurus - December 10, 2025
SellerThesaurus
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 7, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2025
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Numisbalt - November 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Klondike Auction - October 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Klondike Auction - October 29, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - October 2, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Coins NB - September 27, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Frühwald - January 10, 2026
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 10, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Nomisma - January 27, 2026
France 5 Francs 1852 A at auction Nomisma - January 27, 2026
SellerNomisma
DateJanuary 27, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1852 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1852 with mark A is 360 USD for regular strike and 8300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1852 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1852 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1852 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1852 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1852All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions