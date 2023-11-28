flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1867-1868" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC90,566

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1867 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 80. Bidding took place June 18, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF30 GENI
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 38 GBP
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 18, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1867 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1867 with mark K is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1867 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters K?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

