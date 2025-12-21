flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1867-1868" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,114,264

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (212)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1867 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 28014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction WDA - MiM - November 20, 2025
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateJune 9, 2025
ConditionMS64 CCG
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
SellerInasta
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction CGMP - February 11, 2025
SellerCGMP
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1867 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1867 with mark BB is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1867 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

