flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1867-1868" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,611,381

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70614 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction AURORA - July 31, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - April 26, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - August 10, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateAugust 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 27, 2024
SellerSavoca Numismatik
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateFebruary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
France 20 Centimes 1867 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJanuary 17, 2026
ConditionMS66 PCGS
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1867 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1867 with mark A is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1867 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1867 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1867All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions