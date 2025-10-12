flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,368,080

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (23)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1869 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26651 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction GINZA - April 12, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 37000 JPY
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auctiones - March 16, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
SellerGärtner
DateJune 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2017
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Artemide Aste - March 21, 2015
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Artemide Aste - March 21, 2015
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 5, 2013
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMay 5, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateMay 5, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Artemide Aste - November 14, 2011
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Artemide Aste - November 14, 2011
SellerArtemide Aste
DateNovember 14, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 BB at auction Eeckhout - May 7, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateMay 7, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1869 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1869 with mark BB is 80 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1869 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1869 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1869 with the letters BB?

To sell the 2 Francs 1869 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1869All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions