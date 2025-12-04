flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,104,428

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:910 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (46)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33486 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Russiancoin - December 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Russiancoin - October 9, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 5, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Russiancoin - September 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
SellerPruvost
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
SellerKatz
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1869 A at auction Marudhar - October 15, 2022
SellerMarudhar
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1869 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1869 with mark A is 910 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1869 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1869 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1869 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1869 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1869All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions