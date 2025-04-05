flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1856 D "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1856 D "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1856 D "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC288,758

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:920 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1856 D "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1856 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Leu - August 22, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 22, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2020
SellerNomisma
DateDecember 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Olivier Goujon - November 19, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
SellerNomisma
DateOctober 29, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 D at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 16, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1856 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1856 with mark D is 920 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1856 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1856 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters D?

To sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

