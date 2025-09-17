flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1870 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1870 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1870 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,991,998

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1870
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1870 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (75)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1870 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - November 14, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Numismatica Marcoccia - July 11, 2023
SellerNumismatica Marcoccia
DateJuly 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
SellerAurea
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
SellerGINZA
DateJune 11, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
SelleriNumis
DateMay 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
SellerInasta
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS61
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1870 BB at auction CNG - November 3, 2021
SellerCNG
DateNovember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1870 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1870 with mark BB is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1870 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1870 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1870 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1870 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
