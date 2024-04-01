flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,723,271

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (27)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 42212 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - September 26, 2025
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - September 26, 2025
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
SellerNomisma
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
SellerAurea
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateOctober 9, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
SellerVaresi
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
SellerTosunidis Coin House
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 28, 2020
SellerTosunidis Coin House
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - March 9, 2020
SellerTosunidis Coin House
DateMarch 9, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction cgb.fr - January 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 28, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateDecember 18, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 27, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 23, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - October 1, 2015
France 1 Franc 1869 A at auction Heritage - October 1, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1869 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1869 with mark A is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1869 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1869 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

