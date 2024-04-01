1 Franc 1869 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1869 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1869 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.