FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,638,380

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:95 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade ANACS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - November 9, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - May 18, 2025
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Sima Srl - May 26, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateMay 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionG
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
SellerGINZA
DateFebruary 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateDecember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
France 1 Franc 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1866 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1866 with mark A is 95 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1866 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1866 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

