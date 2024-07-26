flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,333,333

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1859 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31377 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
SellerSan Martino
DateMay 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Auctiones - February 22, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateFebruary 22, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Auctiones - November 23, 2014
SellerAuctiones
DateNovember 23, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
SellerStack's
DateNovember 8, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 BB at auction Auctiones - October 20, 2013
SellerAuctiones
DateOctober 20, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1859 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1859 with mark BB is 290 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1859 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1859 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1859 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1859 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

