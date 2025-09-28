flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,829,558

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (76)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5968 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - September 28, 2025
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - September 28, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateSeptember 28, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionDETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionDETAILS GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateNovember 30, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1859 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1859 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1859 with mark A is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1859 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1859 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1859 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1859 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1859All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions