France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Platinum

Obverse 50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 16,01 g

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Künker (2)
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
7326 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4406 $
Price in auction currency 4406 USD
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
France 50 Francs 1862 A at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search