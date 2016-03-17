50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

