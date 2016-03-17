France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Platinum
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Weight 16,01 g
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
7326 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4406 $
Price in auction currency 4406 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
