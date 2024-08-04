Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,671

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ICE (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Via (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 13, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1867 A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 13, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1867 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search