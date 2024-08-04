France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,671
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
