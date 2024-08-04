50 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (26) XF (30) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (16) NGC (20) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (7)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (21)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

ICE (2)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Libert (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (3)

Via (1)

Warin Global Investments (5)