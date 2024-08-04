Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,740

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Roma Numismatics - September 23, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1865 A at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

