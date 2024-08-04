France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,740
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
