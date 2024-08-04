France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 24,418
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 172000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
