France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,063
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Boule auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Boule (3)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- DNW (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Maître Wattebled (2)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
