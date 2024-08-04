Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,063

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Boule auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bolaffi (4)
  • Boule (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction CNG - September 27, 2022
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction CNG - September 27, 2022
Seller CNG
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
France 50 Francs 1859 A at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1859 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search