France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,135
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place March 12, 2024.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3553 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
