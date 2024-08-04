Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,135

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place March 12, 2024.

France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3553 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 50 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

