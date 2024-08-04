France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 319,501
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1857
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (689)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 29,880. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 175000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
