50 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 29,880. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (124) AU (112) XF (297) VF (132) F (9) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (31) MS63 (32) MS62 (27) MS61 (16) AU58 (29) AU55 (23) AU53 (8) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (104) PCGS (66)

