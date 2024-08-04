Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 319,501

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (689)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 29,880. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (6)
  • Alexander (3)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Artemide Aste (6)
  • Auction World (24)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (5)
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (19)
  • Boule (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière (11)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (12)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (7)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (76)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • Hess Divo (11)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (26)
  • Jean ELSEN (25)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)
  • Karamitsos (11)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (32)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Leu (3)
  • Libert (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (10)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzenonline (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (14)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (17)
  • Soler y Llach (24)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stack's (45)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • VINCHON (6)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (10)
  • Warin Global Investments (17)
  • WCN (6)
  • Westfälische (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 175000 JPY
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1857 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search