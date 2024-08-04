France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,864,491
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
