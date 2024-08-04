Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,864,491

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 11, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

