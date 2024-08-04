France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,239,561
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
