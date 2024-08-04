Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,239,561

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

