5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,515
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 41000 JPY
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
