5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

