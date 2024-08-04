Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,515

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 41000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
