France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,982,985

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 12, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - June 26, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
