5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,982,985
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
