France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,046,294

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1869 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 47500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 303 EUR
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

