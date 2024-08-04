Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,923,024

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition AU58 CPRC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 39500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

