France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,923,024
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 39500 RUB
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
