20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

