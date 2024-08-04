France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,978,507
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
