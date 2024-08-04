Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,978,507

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

