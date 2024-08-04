Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,323,192

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3427 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 381 EUR
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage - July 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction Holmasto - May 28, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1864 BB at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

