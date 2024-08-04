France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,323,192
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
