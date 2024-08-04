France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,920,226
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 170,012. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
