France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,920,226

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 170,012. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

