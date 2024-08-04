20 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (9) XF (13) VF (26) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (5) ANACS (1)

