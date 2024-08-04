Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,906,518

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

