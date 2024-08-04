France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,906,518
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
