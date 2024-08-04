France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,607,054
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1861
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1861 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
