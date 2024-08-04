Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,607,054

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1861 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1861 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

