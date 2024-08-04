Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,726,718

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.

France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Artemide Aste - January 8, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Marudhar - January 7, 2023
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1860 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

