20 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (10) XF (24) VF (57) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (6) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

AURORA (3)

Bertolami (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Eurseree (2)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (6)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (5)

Künker (3)

Marudhar (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (5)

Nomisma Aste (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (2)