France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,726,718
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
