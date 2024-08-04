France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,016,653
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place November 17, 2013.
