France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,016,653

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place November 17, 2013.

France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 BB at auction iNumis - December 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

