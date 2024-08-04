France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1855 D "Type 1853-1860". Lyon (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 363,017
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
