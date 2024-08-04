20 Francs 1855 D "Type 1853-1860". Lyon (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

