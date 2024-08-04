Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1855 D "Type 1853-1860". Lyon (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse 20 Francs 1855 D "Type 1853-1860" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1855 D "Type 1853-1860" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 363,017

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
France 20 Francs 1855 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

