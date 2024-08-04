20 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1853 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (12) XF (42) VF (46) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (8) MS65 (7) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (25) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Downies (1)

Felzmann (1)

Florange (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (7)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisma - Portugal (4)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (1)