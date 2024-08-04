France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,729,471
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1853
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1853 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Downies (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Florange (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (7)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 3700 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
