France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,729,471

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1853 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 3700 CHF
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1853 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

