100 Francs 1870 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 270,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)