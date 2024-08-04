Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1870 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1870 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1870 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,460

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 270,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2649 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
192000 $
Price in auction currency 192000 USD
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction iNumis - December 8, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1870 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1870 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search