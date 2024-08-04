France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1870 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,460
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1870
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 270,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- UBS (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2649 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
192000 $
Price in auction currency 192000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
