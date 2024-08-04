France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,225,954
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
