10 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (9) XF (5) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

cgb.fr (3)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Downies (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)