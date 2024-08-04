Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,225,954

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2017.

France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction HAYNAULT - April 26, 2022
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Status International - October 18, 2019
Seller Status International
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1868 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - May 15, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 15, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

