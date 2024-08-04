France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,204,755
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 18, 2007.
