France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,204,755

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 18, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bertolami (4)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CZK
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Numisma - Portugal - February 28, 2024
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Warin Global Investments - July 5, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date July 5, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

