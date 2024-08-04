10 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5374 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 18, 2007.

