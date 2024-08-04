France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,905,372
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place March 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 31000 JPY
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date February 3, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
