France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,905,372

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place March 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 31000 JPY
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 9, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction iNumis - December 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Karamitsos - February 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date February 3, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

