10 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place March 27, 2007.

