France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,214,583
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
