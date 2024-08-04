Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,214,583

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.

France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

