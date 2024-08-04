Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Plain edge (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Plain edge

Obverse 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,357,705

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
