France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Plain edge (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Plain edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,357,705
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1854
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
