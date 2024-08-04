10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Plain edge (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

