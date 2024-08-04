Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 44,895

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.

France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Numismática Leilões - February 3, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Spink - September 21, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 A at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

