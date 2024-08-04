France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 44,895
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- iNumis (6)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
