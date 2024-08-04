40 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (10) VF (18) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (10)

