40 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1812 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (7) VF (15) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (3)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Künker (1)

Libert (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Stack's (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (2)