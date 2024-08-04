France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 14,423
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1812 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
