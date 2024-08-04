Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 14,423

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1812 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (2)
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 14, 2017
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 40 Francs 1812 W at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

