40 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,585. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (92) AU (124) XF (173) VF (403) F (45) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (18) MS62 (44) MS61 (17) MS60 (1) AU58 (37) AU55 (36) AU53 (12) AU50 (19) XF45 (23) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) DETAILS (13) Service NGC (146) PCGS (83) ANACS (4)

