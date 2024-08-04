France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,261,764
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,585. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
