France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,261,764

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,585. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 26, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
France 40 Francs 1811 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 40 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

