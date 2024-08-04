40 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,668. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

