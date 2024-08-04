Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 57,478

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,668. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC) - July 16, 2023
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Artemide Aste - March 12, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 40 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

