France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 57,478
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,668. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (7)
- HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC) (1)
- ICE (3)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (5)
- Künker (10)
- Lugdunum (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (9)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- Via (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search