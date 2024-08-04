Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 12,779

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1217 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 15, 2006
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
