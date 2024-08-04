France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 12,779
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1217 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
