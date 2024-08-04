Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1808 H "Type 1807-1808". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 40 Francs 1808 H "Type 1807-1808" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1808 H "Type 1807-1808" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 11,577

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 H at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
