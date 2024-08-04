France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1808 H "Type 1807-1808". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 11,577
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
