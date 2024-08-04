40 Francs 1808 H "Type 1807-1808". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (19) XF (27) VF (70) F (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (14) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (27)

