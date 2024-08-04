40 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2818 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,695. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition AU (16) XF (26) VF (88) F (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (19) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (5)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (9)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (1)

ICE (3)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (2)

Künker (13)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Libert (1)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (3)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (13)

V. GADOURY (2)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (12)

Westfälische (1)