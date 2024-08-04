Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 40 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 58,512

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2818 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,695. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 767 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 U at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search