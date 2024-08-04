France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 58,512
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2818 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,695. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
