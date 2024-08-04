40 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 32,864. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (61) XF (81) VF (158) F (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (14) MS61 (4) AU58 (12) AU55 (18) AU53 (7) AU50 (10) XF45 (7) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (52) PCGS (33)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (6)

Ars Time (4)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (14)

Auctiones (4)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bolaffi (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (3)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

Chaponnière (4)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Creusy Numismatique (3)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

GINZA (2)

Giquello & Associés (2)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)

Grün (6)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (33)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (4)

iNumis (18)

Jean ELSEN (10)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (8)

Künker (26)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Libert (1)

London Coins (6)

Lugdunum (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (9)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (11)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (3)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (4)

Sartor Numismatica (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (7)

Spink (6)

Stack's (17)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (7)

V. GADOURY (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (5)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (8)

Warin Global Investments (6)

Westfälische (1)