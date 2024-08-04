Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 196,429

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 32,864. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 662 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

