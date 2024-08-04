France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 196,429
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (332) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 32,864. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 662 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
