France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 R "Type 1809-1815". Rome (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Rome
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,532
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark R. Rome. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bolaffi (3)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (10)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nomisma (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (4)
- Palombo (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (8)
- Varesi (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search