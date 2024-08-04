20 Francs 1813 R "Type 1809-1815". Rome (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark R. Rome. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (16) VF (49) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4) GENI (1)

