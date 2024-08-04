Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 R "Type 1809-1815". Rome (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Rome

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 R "Type 1809-1815" Rome - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 R "Type 1809-1815" Rome - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,532

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark R. Rome. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

