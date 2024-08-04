Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1808 K "Type 1807-1808". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 K "Type 1807-1808" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1808 K "Type 1807-1808" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 281

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
France 20 Francs 1808 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1808 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search