20 Francs 1808 K "Type 1807-1808". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)