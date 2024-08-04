France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1808 K "Type 1807-1808". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 281
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
